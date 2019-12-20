|
Age 63 of Belle Isle Fl. Passed away peacefully at Orlando Health hospital Nov 28th after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 1st 1956 in Orlando Fl. to the late Robert(Con) Magruder and Mary Catherine Magruder. She leaves behind her husband Noel; and 4 loving children: Marshall, Justin, Tiffany and Jessica. Brother Robert Magruder Jr. and sister in law Brenda. Their children Jennifer and Robbie; also grandchildren Ryan, Katlin, Aleena and Nathan as well as her youngest sibling Michelle Hooper and son Bryce. Also brother in law John Sowder and son Nicholas. Daughter in law Ann Marie Lasek,Chris Orthodox and grandson Noah along with Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.Deb was 7th generation Orlando. She worked in commercial transportation most of her life. Top to Bottom she had a passion for Arts and Crafts, Flower arrangements, making baskets, calligraphy and writing poems.She loved the beach and everything to do with the outdoors. The celebration of life will be at 2pm on January 25th at 529 East Fairlane Ave., Orlando, FL; Pine Castle American Legion.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019