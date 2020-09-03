Deloris Mae Selby, 91, of Winter Park, passed away on September 3, 2020.
Deloris was born in Duluth, MN on April 12, 1929, to William H. Orak and Jennie Hiukka Orak. She is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Selby; and daughter, Barbara A. Selby; her brothers, Earl and Calvin Orak; and sister, Geane Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Selby Wingo (Jim); granddaughter, Angela Wingo Jones (Keith); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Katherine and Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Deloris went to St. Margaret Mary's Catholic School and Morgan Park High School, Duluth MN. Upon graduation from high school, she joined the United States Air Force as a clerk-typist where she met her beloved husband Bill. They lived on many Air Force base locations throughout the United States and Japan, until Bill retired at McCoy AFB in Orlando. They shared 61 wonderful years together.
Del loved dance, music, playing Bridge, cooking and entertaining – especially during the holidays. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and McCoy AFB Chapel. FAMILY was everything to her. She never met a stranger and she always had a large circle of friends. Del was quite the Fashionista – always dressed to perfection. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m located at 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd. Gotha, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Central Florida. https://cflcc.org/donate/