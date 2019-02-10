Dennis Burns, 65, of Ormond Beach, President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, passed away Sunday February 3, 2019. Dennis grew up in Hornell, New York and was very proud of his small town beginnings. He moved to the Central Florida community to attend the University of Central Florida and graduated with a BA in Communications. Dennis worked for the Orlando Sentinel before completing a stint as a Loaned Executive for the Heart of Florida United Way in Orlando, Fla. Following that time, he joined the Heart of Florida United Way and began his 20+ year career with the team. In 2015, he joined the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties as the President/CEO. Dennis was involved on many local boards and committees. He was a member of the Daytona Beach Rotary and a graduate of Leadership Daytona. Dennis is survived by his wife ,Mary Burns, children; Cameron Robert Burns, Carlyn (Ryan) Linker and Charisse (Adam) Bitner; sisters, Margaret Burns and Roberta (Farris) Riggsbee; brother, David Burns; 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life memorial service for Dennis will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the United Way of Volusia/Flagler Countywww.bit.ly/DennisBurns . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary