Denver A. Byrd Notice
Denver A. Byrd, 89 of Altamonte Spgs. died surrounded by family on October 10, 2019. Born in Statesville, NC he served in the Army, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had a long career in sales. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Nancy, sons John (Ursula), Mike (Sue); daughters Sharon (Ken), Lisa (Neal) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son George and his brothers Leon and Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or a . Family and friends are invited to a Memorial service that will be held Saturday, October 19th at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Longwood, 891 E State Rd 434, Longwood, FL. where he was an active member for over 50 years.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
