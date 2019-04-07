Derek Henry Gwinn (58) of Winter Park, FL, beloved father, son, mentor and friend, died suddenly on April 3, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, the son of William B. and the late Rosalie Gwinn, he moved to Winter Park with the family in 1972. Gwinn was a graduate of Winter Park High School and Georgia Tech University playing football at both institutions followed by a two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.Derek loved both his high school and college passionately. He mentored young football players at Winter Park until his death and was inducted into the Winter Park High School Sports Hall of Fame is 2003. He was a member of the Winter Park High School Foundation and Summit Church. He served meals to the homeless at Mt. Zion Church every month.Gwinn had a successful career in sales, including 23 years as Senior Account Executive and Member of the President's Council at Stryker Medical Devices. Derek was an adoring father to daughter, Jordan Alexis, and son, Jack Henry. He is survived by his father William B. Gwinn, brother; W. Bradford Gwinn, Jr.; sister-in-law Cheri; nephew, Justin; niece, Kelsey; his "lady love", Sheryl King; and in the wake of his loss, an abundance of Winter Park High and Georgia Tech alumni and friends in the Central Florida Community who have come to love and adore Derek and are saddened by his loss. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Gwinn and sister Gaye Elizabeth Gwinn Simms. The Visitation with family will be at Collison Family Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32792, on Wednesday, April 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A service of celebration will be held at Summit Church, 735 Herndon Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803, on Thursday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may do so in his name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org) Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary