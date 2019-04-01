Do Bee Diane, 59, passed away March 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born October 16, 1959 in Orlando, FL and was the oldest child of Wallace J and Claudette D Bishop. She is survived by her father Wally and brothers Steve (Jeanne), Mike (Kristen) and Greg (Gilda). She earned the nickname Do Bee at an early age from the 1970's Romper Room show. Our beloved sister was born with developmental disabilities so a person of few words (No! her favorite). She was strong willed, smarter than you think and knew how to show love and affection for family and friends. When she hugged you, she hugged you hard and you knew it. When she got angry, well you knew that too. In her adult years she resided at Lake View Court, she referred to as 'school' and the wonderful people who cared for her 'teacher'. Do Bee passed away on the same day as Mom, 28 March, in the same hospital on the same floor during the same time of day. She has joined Mom in Heaven and will reside near Mom's side at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019