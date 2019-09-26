|
|
Diane Bruner Patrick, of College Park, passed away September 23, 2019. She was a longtime employee of Chase Bank, most recently the College Park branch. Diane enjoyed her retirement with yearly visits to the beautiful mountains of Clyde, NC. She took several trips to visit family in New Zealand, recently seeing her granddaughter Niqi graduate from university. She was predeceased by her parents Betty Hiscock Bruner and Robert L. Bruner, and her son Vincent Ogletree. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Ogletree Singleton (Brad); sisters Bobbie Bruner and Liz Bruner (Chris); grandchildren Alexa Ruiz, Kyle Leahigh, Niqi Ogletree, Sasha Ogletree, Trey Singleton, Parker Singleton, and Dillon Ogletree; great grandchildren Eva, Sophie, Indi and Mila; daughters in heart Katalin Hollo and Lisa Morey; aunts Arra Mae Matheison (Bob) and Joan Grice; and many cousins, extended family members, and friends who will long remember her gentle spirit and caring heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, 2727 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019