Diane Elaine Walker (Lalow) age 77, passed away peacefully March 23rd after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born August 19, 1942 in New York, NY. Her only child, daughter Stephanie and her granddaughters, Mirabelle and Astrid, were with her until the end. For all those that knew Diane, they knew she was a woman of grace, kindness and compassion. She dedicated her life to helping others, both professionally as a forensic social worker in the criminal justice system and personally. She spent many years on the board of the Orlando Ballet as a volunteer. Ballet was her passion. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother & the truest friend you could ever wish for.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020