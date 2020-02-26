|
DIANE NELSON WINDRAM, 89 of Mt. Dora passed Monday, January 20. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Diane attended Washington High School and Texas Christian University. When her parents moved from Milwaukee to Leesburg, she met her future husband, Thomas Windram, on a blind date. Diane joined Tom at the University of Florida where she was selected the "Sweetheart" of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and graduated with a degree in education. Married for 55 years she and Tom, a former Lake County Commissioner, shared a life of public service. A passionate educator Diane taught third grade for 30 years in Lake County public schools. A member of Alpha Delta Kappa International Sorority for Women Educators, Lakes & Hills Garden Club, and the PEO Sisterhood, Diane loved Gator football, the Orlando Magic and spending her retirement years caring for her late husband and doting on her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Tom Windram Jr., Mark Windram, and Leslie Windram O'Shaughnessy (Michael) as well as her two grandchildren Shane & Lucky. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday,
March 6 at 11:00am at Lakeside Inn, Mt. Dora.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020