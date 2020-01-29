Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
142 E. Jackson St
Orlando, FL
1962 - 2020
Diane Rebecca Clark, 57, left this earth on January 19, 2020. Born in Orlando, FL, in 1962, she graduated from Edgewater High School. Diane swam for the Blue Dolphins swim team for many years. Her family relocated to Shell Point, FL and recently moved back to Central Florida. After a brief career in the travel industry, Diane had many successful ventures throughout her life. Diane raised her son as a single mother, and he was her priority and her world. Diane had a zest for life and a deep connection to Gainesville, FL, home of two of her greatest passions; Tom Petty and Florida Gator Football.

Survivors: Son, Joseph, Stepdaughters, Catrina, Chantel, Mother, Arlene Clark, Brothers, Ron, David, Matthew, Sisters, Linda, Debra, and many loving nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held February 8, 2020, 11:00 am, First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando, FL 32801
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
