|
|
Dick L. Beekman, age 92, passed away December 9, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1927 in rural Renville County Minnesota to Louis D and Dena Raske Beekman,
He is survived by his wife Wilma of 67 years sons William (Mary Beth) of Orlando, Daniel (Elisabeth) of Ellicott City Maryland, James of Orlando, Robert (Suzanne) of Tampa and 7 grandchildren. Dick's brother is Lawrence (Alice) Beekman of Sacred Heart Minnesota.
He served in the Army in Germany and Korea. Dick was employed in radio stations in Aberdeen. South Dakota, and Willmar and Montevideo, Minnesota. He was employed by the Bendix Aviation Corporation in Mishawaka, Indiana.
In November 1958 the family moved to Orlando where he was employed by what is now Lockheed Martin until his retirement in January 1990.
He was an active member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32806. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 December 28th at the church with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019