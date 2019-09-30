Home

Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Dixie Paris Kelly

Dixie Paris Kelly Notice
Dixie Kelly, 87, of Orlando, FL. passed at her home on September 24, 2019. Life long resident of Orlando. graduate of Orlando High School, retired from Orange County Clerk of Courts. She enjoyed traveling here and abroad throughout her life. Mom will be sorely missed and we were blessed to be by her side during her last days. Survived by brother Bill Kelly, Daughter Linda Catherine Stovall, son Greg Pickarski and his wife Georgette, grandchildren Amber Stovall and George Stovall III, and great grandson Korben. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mryle Kelly and son-in-law George Stovall II.

Funeral services will be held at Colonial Funeral Home 2811 Curry Ford Rd. Orlando FL. 32806 at 11:00AM. Burial at Greenwood following the service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
