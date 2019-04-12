|
Dolores B. Gentile, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. She was a member of St. James Catholic Cathedral. Born in Orlando, FL to Victor and Lena Gentile, she was predeceased by her older sisters Ruth Gentile, Vera Lee Gentile and Helen Serros, and her nephew Victor Serros. She is survived by her 5 nieces, 16 great nieces and nephews, and 20 great great nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 7, 2019 and attended by family members. Burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019