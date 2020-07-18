1/1
Dolores Pena
A devoted wife and loving mother, Dolores Pena was dedicated to her husband, Jose (pre-deceased) and their two sons. Born in Havana, Cuba and emigrating to the United States in 1961, she raised a family, worked hard, and flourished in her adopted country going back to school to become a public school teacher - her cherished profession. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Rollins College and a Master's of Education Degree from the University of Central Florida. This was a source of great pride for her.

A woman of great warmth, accomplishment, talent and with a strong faith in God, she laughed easily and was kind to all. She loved her students, her piano and guitar, and she loved to dance with her husband. She has reunited with him once again for another dance in the company of angels.

Dolores Pena is survived by her two sons, Joe from Miami Beach and Richard from Orlando. Services were held on July 9th, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
4072931361
