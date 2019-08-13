Home

Don G. Carter


1930 - 2019
Don G. Carter Notice
Don G. Carter passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born February 11, 1930 in West Virginia but moved to Central Florida when he was three months old. A graduate of Orlando High School, Don served in both the US Navy and the US Army during the Korean war. Following his military service, Don joined the US Postal Service from which he retired in the 1980s. He and his wife Phyllis enjoyed traveling, hiking, golfing, bowling and playing bridge. Don was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Carter, his son Kenny Carter, his daughter-in-law Marianna Carter and his great granddaughter Alexis Fillinger.

Don is survived by his sons, Craig Carter (and wife Marina Nice), Kevin Carter, and daughter Cathy Zeigler (and husband Steve) as well as by grandchildren Jason Carter (and wife Laura), Corey Carter (and wife Emily), Neil Carter, Jessie Carter, Tiffani Carter, Kristopher Carter, Mark Ziegler, Kelsey Zeigler, and Amy Fillinger as well as by seven great grandchildren and one great grandson.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
