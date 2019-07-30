|
|
Don Rey Duer, 82 of Micanopy went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019 at his home, with family at his side. He was born in Ocala and raised in Gainesville. He earned his degree in Architecture from the University of Florida, doing what he loved designing buildings of all kinds. Don was a history buff, taking in historical museums, collecting and even wrote several books on the subject. Mr. Duer was very involved with his church, and he was a Deacon at St. Lukes Cathedral in Orlando.
Don leaves his wife, Christine Duer, Michael Duer his son, Kathy ( Mike ) Paiva, his daughter and a grandson, Ryan( Lauren ) Beck, and many friends.
Services were held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church9700 W. Newberry Road Gainesville, FL. Burial will follow the service at Micanopy Historic Cemetery in Micanopy, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance
1025 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 1066 Washington, DC. 20005 www.ccalliance.org
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main St. Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019