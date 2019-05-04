|
Donald David "Dave" Ryner died peacefully in Advent Health Hospital in Celebration Florida at the age of 91. Dave was born on May 10, 1927 in Indianapolis Indiana to Donald and Rose Ryner. He married his devoted wife of almost 69 years in October 1950. He is survived by his loving wife Ramona Ryner, his sons Peter (Gail) and Robert (Glinda) Ryner, five grandchildren, fourteen greatgrandchildren and four niecesA memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on June 3, 2019 at Bushnell National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave's life. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations to veteran's charities.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019