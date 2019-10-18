Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
326 East Orange Avenue
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Smytka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Smytka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Smytka Notice
Donald J. Smytka of Mount Dora, FL passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 85 years. He was born in Detroit, MI to Michael and Lillian Smytka. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-59. He earned his Undergraduate and Master's degrees at the University of Detroit. Don worked as a Senior Executive in Industrial and Human Relations Management. He retired in 1999 and moved to Mount Dora from Memphis, TN. He loved to teach and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Francisco, Case Western Reserve University and Christian Brothers University. He also enjoyed a good debate. In addition, he loved to travel in his RV. Don was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Elaine Smytka in June 2001 and his siblings, Virginia Posby, Raymond Smytka and Teresa Leighton. Don is survived and will be dearly missed by his significant other of 17 years, Betty Jones of Mount Dora; daughter, Mary (Andy) Vineyard of Laguna Hills, CA; son, Dan (Susan) Smytka of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Eva Vineyard, Samantha Vineyard, Julia Vineyard, Heidi Vineyard, Billy Vineyard and Alex Vineyard, Jacob (Teresa) Smytka, Jennifer (Sean) Paquette and Benjamin Smytka; as well as 3 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2:00-4:00 PM. Mass will start at 9:00 am on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 - Arrangements are entrusted to Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, 326 E. Orange Av., Eustis. Condolences may be shared at www.HamlinHilbish.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
Download Now