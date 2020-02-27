Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Moore Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Moore Jr. Notice
Donald L. Moore, Jr. entered his life eternal on February 18th, 2020 after an enduring and courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Martha and Don Moore on April 6, 1949 in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Stetson University and practiced his professional career as a developer, real estate broker, and certified general contractor in Central Florida for over forty years. Ultimately serving as the president of its Central Florida Chapter, Don gave countless volunteer hours to Habitat for Humanity. Don was a former president of The University Club of Orlando. Possessing an adventurous spirit, he enjoyed skydiving, car racing and all sports. He will forever be remembered as a tremendously generous and kind man who was always willing to listen and help others. Don's family is comforted in knowing that he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and is with Him now. Don is survived by his wife Wilma, his children Jennifer, Donnie, and Madison, his stepchildren Reagan, Pam and Lee, 4 grandchildren, his sister Bethany, and 5 beautiful loving kitties, all of whom brought him great joy and comfort. A private memorial service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cat Protection Society in Eustis or Habitat for Humanity. Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -