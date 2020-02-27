|
Donald L. Moore, Jr. entered his life eternal on February 18th, 2020 after an enduring and courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Martha and Don Moore on April 6, 1949 in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Stetson University and practiced his professional career as a developer, real estate broker, and certified general contractor in Central Florida for over forty years. Ultimately serving as the president of its Central Florida Chapter, Don gave countless volunteer hours to Habitat for Humanity. Don was a former president of The University Club of Orlando. Possessing an adventurous spirit, he enjoyed skydiving, car racing and all sports. He will forever be remembered as a tremendously generous and kind man who was always willing to listen and help others. Don's family is comforted in knowing that he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and is with Him now. Don is survived by his wife Wilma, his children Jennifer, Donnie, and Madison, his stepchildren Reagan, Pam and Lee, 4 grandchildren, his sister Bethany, and 5 beautiful loving kitties, all of whom brought him great joy and comfort. A private memorial service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cat Protection Society in Eustis or Habitat for Humanity. Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020