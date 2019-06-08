Home

Donald Rex Mahoney, 66, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was a member of South Orlando Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Don loved his family and enjoyed fishing, painting, bowling and reading. He is survived by daughter: Jami Mahoney of Crystal River, FL; son: Brice Mahoney of Sarasota, FL; sisters: Jane Hiatt (Michael) of Kississimee, FL, Nancy Smith (Bill) of Longwood, FL, Linda Yourgal (Michael) of Ocala, FL, Sandra Bransford of Winter Garden, FL and Patricia Wheeler (Claude) of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, and many nieces and nephews. www.beyersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 8 to June 11, 2019
