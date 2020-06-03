Mr. Donald Martin Hosier, age 73 of Curtis Switch Road, Blue Ridge, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. Donald was born on February 23, 1947.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516) in Donald's memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.