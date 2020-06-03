Donald Martin Hosier
1947 - 2020
Mr. Donald Martin Hosier, age 73 of Curtis Switch Road, Blue Ridge, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. Donald was born on February 23, 1947.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516) in Donald's memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
enjoyed working with don at the phone co he was a good person to know
ron kash
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Don was much loved. I remember great family get together with food and much laughter and one time we visited and when we left the refrigerator door in our motor home flew open. They put food in and didnt replace the pin locking the door closed. We got such a good laugh! Don and Donna were so appreciated when they drove up to Indiana for my sister Bettys funeral. We love you all and your in our prayers daily.
Pat and Harry Ellis
Family
June 2, 2020
Uncle don u will be missed and we all love u my hearts with u all
Misty Hawkins
Family
June 2, 2020
Shirley
Shirley Rade
Friend
