|
|
Donald R. Wesley, 86, of Orlando, Fl. passed away on January 18, 2020. He is a veteran of The United States Army. After his military service he returned home to Pensacola, Fl. where he met his loving wife of 63 years, Bettie June. His career in life insurance took him throughout the southeast United States and eventually to Orlando where he formed Don Wesley Insurance Agency.
He is preceded in death by his parents Woodburn Sr. (Theresa) Wesley and his brother Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Bettie June; children, Donald and Suzanne; granddaughter, Jennifer; Brother, Woodburn Jr. (Sherry); Nephews, John (Tara), Chris; Nieces, Patti (Neil), Susan (Rusty).
A Graveside Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The in Don's name.
Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020