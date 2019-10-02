|
|
Donald Ray Fore, age 81, of Roan Mountain, TN, died Friday September 27, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
He was known as "Ray" to his family and many friends. Ray was born in Sanford, Florida June 28, 1938. He was the 2nd son of Nolan Fore and Evelyn (Jacobs) Fore. He grew up in a farming family (cattle & citrus groves) in Chuluota, Florida and continued in the citrus grove & cattle business for most of his life.
He graduated from Oviedo High School in 1956 where he played basketball and baseball for his coach, mentor and life long friend Paul Mikler. Ray was inducted into the Oviedo High School Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball and baseball in the 2003 Induction Class.
Ray enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially liked deer hunting & fishing for snook.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Norman Fore. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Shelvy Fore, two sons Jeff Fore (Pam) and Chris Fore (Missy), two grandchildren Brittany and Stetson Fore, younger brother Kelley Fore (Alida), nephews Mark Fore, David Fore, Marvin Fore, Jason Fore and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ray's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, stjude.org or the .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019