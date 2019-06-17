Resources More Obituaries for Donald DeBevoise Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Dr. Donald Turley DeBevoise

Rev. Dr. Donald Turley DeBevoise



The Rev. Dr. Donald Turley DeBevoise died Saturday June 15, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, May 25th, 1930, the son of Turley and Audrey DeBevoise, the grandson of Florida citrus and dairy pioneers. He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Jean Haire, and the great love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Florence Joyce DeBevoise. As a boy he was shaped by the Riverside Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, and he was a graduate of Fishweir Creek Elementary and Lee High School in Jacksonville, the University of Florida, Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and McCormick Seminary.



He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg. He was a Presbyterian minister who preached God's Word with artfulness and great power, and pastored congregations with skill, strength, creativity, kindness and faithfulness. The vigorous life of his mind was matched by his quick wit, persistent welcome, and authentic piety. His faith shaped his citizenship, his care for the vulnerable and the poor, and he was an early advocate for civil rights and justice for minorities. He served churches in St. Petersburg and Tampa, and in Orlando at Grace Covenant Presbyterian, and Markham Woods Presbyterian. He was a chaplain at Westminster Towers in Orlando and past Moderator and Stated Clerk of Central Florida Presbytery, the Vice President Of Church Relations at Eckerd College, and served as pulpit supply and interim pastor in many congregations.



He is survived by his four children, Andy (Julie Bauer), John (Emalee Derenthal), Dan (Helen Montgomery), and Julie (Dan Krasno), and his grandchildren Beth (Scott Wilson), Lindsay, Joe (Lindsey Jones), Amy, Hannah (Grant Patterson), Mary (Tyler Carlson), Holly, Donald, John Daniel, Nathan, Noah, and Sophia, 2 great grandchildren, and 7 nephews and nieces. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who devoted himself to family and friendship, and to serving faithfully with joy and grace in the Church of Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 3 pm, at the Park Lake Presbyterian Church in Orlando, where he worshipped and participated in the latter years of his life. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Park Lake Presbyterian Church, 309 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32801 Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 17 to June 18, 2019