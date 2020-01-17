|
Donald W Fitzgerald, "Captain Don" 76, of Saint Cloud, passed away on December 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice. He was born on December 25, 1942 to William and Catherine (Carr) Fitzgerald in Philadelphia, PA. He is a Veteran of The US Air force. He was an avid boater. Having a U.S. Coast Guard Captain's license he spent many years as an active member of the Kissimmee Boat-A-Cade and the Central Florida Cruise Club. He enjoyed traveling, RVing and woodworking. He enjoyed all sports and spending time with family. Donald is survived by his loving wife Linda, three daughters, Dawn Parker, Jennifer (Jason) Wagner and Donna Hano; two sons, Donald Fitzgerald, Jr. and Michael Fitzgerald. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at www.cshospice.org , the Moffitt Cancer Center at www.moffitt.org., or the . A funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, January 4 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Florida 34769 Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamemgds.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020