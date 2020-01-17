Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Fitzgerald Notice
Donald W Fitzgerald, "Captain Don" 76, of Saint Cloud, passed away on December 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice. He was born on December 25, 1942 to William and Catherine (Carr) Fitzgerald in Philadelphia, PA. He is a Veteran of The US Air force. He was an avid boater. Having a U.S. Coast Guard Captain's license he spent many years as an active member of the Kissimmee Boat-A-Cade and the Central Florida Cruise Club. He enjoyed traveling, RVing and woodworking. He enjoyed all sports and spending time with family. Donald is survived by his loving wife Linda, three daughters, Dawn Parker, Jennifer (Jason) Wagner and Donna Hano; two sons, Donald Fitzgerald, Jr. and Michael Fitzgerald. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at www.cshospice.org , the Moffitt Cancer Center at www.moffitt.org., or the . A funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, January 4 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Florida 34769 Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamemgds.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -