Donald Wayne Hurt, 80, of Altamonte Springs, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 19, 2020. Don grew up in St. Charles, MO, where he was well-known for his tremendous sense of humor. Upon graduating from Southeast Missouri State University, he began a career as a high school speech and drama teacher. In 1972 he moved to Winter Park, Florida and accepted a job in advertising. After many years with a local television station, he formed his own consulting firm, Don Hurt & Associates. Don was an avid fisherman and diehard fan of the Florida State Seminoles. Don is survived by his wife, Eva P. Hurt; his daughters Amy Hurt and her partner William Morgan, Brandi Stewart and her husband JD Stewart, and Melissa Hurt; his grandchildren Ben Stewart, Austin Stewart, and Penelope Hurt; his sister Jeanne Puscian of St. Charles, Missouri; and his dearest friend of 62 years Norman Nissing and his wife Kathy; as well as many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.



Private memorial to happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, an organization that was close to his heart.



