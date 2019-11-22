|
Age 77, of Orlando, Florida passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY, resided in Rochester, Buffalo, and Atlanta, GA, before moving to Central Florida in 1997. She was married to the late Richard William Trautman for 48 years. Donna is survived by her daughters, Tania (Tom) Greenwood, Tracy (Vaughn) Eisler and Amy Trautman; granddaughters, Riley Greenwood, Lindsey Greenwood and Jessica Eisler; and her sisters, Joan Seymour and Patricia Tobin. She was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Wilson. Funeral mass will be held 11:00 January 4th at St Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Please view full obituary and sign guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildchapelhill.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019