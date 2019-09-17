Home

Donna Kay Lung


1962 - 2019
Donna Kay Lung Notice
Donna K. Lung, 56, of Kissimmee, passed on 9/15/19. Born 11/13/62 in Washington, DC to the late Chester and Evelyn Bates. She worked at Orange Lake Publix as a manager for 24 years and was of the Christian faith. Donna enjoyed crafting, painting, shopping, traveling, going to the beach, and cooking. She loved spending time with her 2 dogs, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her loving husband, of 36 years, Roger Lung; daughters, Morningstar (Donald) Middleton, Jennifer (Michael) Ferguson and Katie (Jelber) Washington; brother in law, Rex Lung; and 7 grandchildren. Donna also leaves behind many long time Publix friends and coworkers. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be on Thursday at 10 am all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, FL. Full Obit at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
