Donna M. Goehner, nee Barra 78, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Lake Mary FL, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 14, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Don Long officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
