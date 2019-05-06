Resources More Obituaries for Donna Whelchel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Whelchel

Notice Condolences Flowers Whelchel, Donna Dorris Hostnick, 73, of Orlando, Florida, died 5/1/19. Born July 19, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, Donna came to Orlando when her father was stationed with the Army Air Force in 1946, living in Army housing on Bumby Avenue across from the T.G. Lee Dairy. Donna grew up in Orlando, graduating from Edgewater High School.She was an active member of John Knox Presbyterian Church (now College Park Presbyterian) for over 40 years, serving as a deacon, and elder, receiving the Honorary Life Membership from the Women of the Church.She continued to serve her Lord at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando as a deacon and usher, and she served in many volunteer ministries. She was a member of the Basics Sunday School Class since 1984. Donna completed seven years of the Bible Study Fellowship curriculum. Serving as vacation bible school supervisor, leading the Chapter & Verse Book Club and the Church Ladies dinner group.Her first career was in banking for nine years, quitting to begin her most important life's work, raising her precious daughter, Heidi. While Heidi began elementary school, Donna went back to school herself, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College in 1982. She began teaching English at Lake Mary High School, staying 17 years until she received an offer to teach at Winter Springs High School. She earned her Master in Arts from the University of Central Florida and later completed the stringent requirements for the National Board Certification. She stayed in Winter Springs High School teaching her beloved British Literature until her retirement in 2012. Although she had so much to share, she learned just as much from her students. Another teaching highlight was teaching four classes in the Hamilton Holt school at Rollins College. Donna loved to travel and most of her travels centered on what she could bring back to the classroom in many original ways. In 1992 she received an English-Speaking Union scholarship to study the works of Charles Dickens at Exeter College, University of Oxford, England. While in England she traveled all over the British Isles with other students and her husband, Phil. Other travel adventures took her throughout the United States, Scandinavia, Russia, Iceland, Canada, Brazil, and a life changing tour through Turkey where she met incredible people, walked on the paths of St. Paul and saw some of the biblical wonders of the world. One line from Alfred, Lord Tennyson's poem, "Ulysses" sums up so much of Donna's life, "I am a part of all that I have met." Donna was predeceased by her husband, Phil, in 2008; her parents Donald and Wilma Dorris, and nephew Randy Dorris. She is survived by her beloved daughter and the joy of her life, Heidi Watt and husband Daniel, Orlando: brothers, Craig Dorris (Gwyn), Steven Dorris (Kathy), Jay Dorris (Annette); and nieces and nephew Aaron, Lindsay, and Delaney. She is survived by her friend and ex-husband Michael Hostnick (Martha).A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, 106 East Church Street, Orlando, Florida 32801. Sanctuary, Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 AM. Reception Following. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to your favorite or First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. https://fpco.tpsdb.com/OnlineReg/34 Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 6 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices