Doricia Miller Rivas,60, peacefully died on December 7th 2019 in Orlando, Florida surrounded by family and friends. Doricia was born on March 10th, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Dorothy Miller. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University in 1982 and continued her studies at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she was awarded a Master of Arts in English Literature in 1986.
Doricia earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida. While at Stetson, she was awarded the American Jurisprudence Award for academic excellence and graduated cum laude, with honors, in 1993.
She joined the Public Defender's Office in Orlando. She represented hundreds of clients from misdemeanor traffic cases to life felonies, and was lead attorney in numerous trials. Doricia was voted Best Advocate at the Public Defender College. In 2008, Doricia was a founding partner of The Rivas Law Firm, P.A. in Winter Park, Florida.
In 1995, she married Alain Rivas and together they had their daughter, Amanda Rivas, in 1997. Together they traveled the world, created an inseparable family bond, and enjoyed life together everyday. Doricia was an extremely dedicated mother first and foremost. Doricia leaves behind a legacy of dedication, humility, and gentle-heartedness. Doricia's passions included motherhood, family life, education, and the arts.
She will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Alain, their loving daughter, Amanda, and her three caring sisters, Dolores, Lee, and Doretta. Doricia will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Memorial donations in memory of Doricia may be made to www.ocrahope.org to help fight ovarian cancer.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019