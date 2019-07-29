Home

Doris L. Edgemon, 81, of Oviedo, went home to Heaven on 7/26/19 surrounded by her family and in the presence of her Heavenly Father and Jesus. She was born 9/28/37 to Walter and Frances Cotten. She and her three siblings Alan, Charles, and Lynnette were raised in Plant City, FL by their mother after an early death of their father.

In high school, she met her lifetime love, Jim Edgemon, whom she married in 1960. She is survived by Jim, Patti Woodruff of Sanford, FL, Daryl Edgemon of Katy, TX, and Karen Przystup of Oviedo, FL. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren. She worked as a medical office manager with Jim most of her professional years.

She was formerly an active member of The First Baptist Church of Sanford and later Central Baptist Church of Sanford. She is presently a member of The First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Her memorial service will be at the Henry Chapel at the First Baptist Church of Orlando on 8/3/19 at 2pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 29 to July 30, 2019
