Doris Edwards Suslowicz, age 88, passed away in Eustis, Florida on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from pneumonia while battling other serious health issues. Born and raised in New York City, she worked as an assistant fashion designer until moving to Miami where she married her husband of 66 years, Eugene Suslowicz, Sr. They raised five children in Miami and Chicago before moving to Central Florida where she worked at Walt Disney World until retiring. They became members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in 2002 where she was active in the Prayer Shawl ministry. Doris loved to sew and was a master needlepointer. She enjoyed her dogs and her garden. She is predeceased by her youngest son, James Suslowicz (1986), her mother, Josephine Rubio, her father, Thomas Edwards, her sister Charlotte Rizzi, and her brother Robert Edwards. She is survived by her husband Eugene Suslowicz, Sr., her sister Connie Vaughn, her daughters Josephine (David) Elder, Lisa Suslowicz and Theresa (Edward) Sterling, and her son Eugene (Christine) Suslowicz, Jr., her grandchildren Charles (Arena) Suslowicz, Benjamin (Nicole) Suslowicz, Alexander Elder, Elizabeth Elder, Andrew Elder, Arabella Elder, and her great-grandson Luke Suslowicz, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Her funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mt. Dora on Friday, August 29, 2020.



