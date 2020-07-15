Doris J. Ashwell Peterson went to be with the Lord peacefully with her family by her side; July 9th 2020. Doris was 93 yrs. old and is preceded by husband Col. Charles H. "Pete" Peterson, her parents Delman & Esther Copeland, and sisters Patricia DeMott & Eileen Wild.
Doris and her family moved to Orlando in 1957, one of the first seven families with Glenn H. Martin, now Lockheed Martin where Jim Ashwell was an engineer.
Doris was a pioneer in the Local Radio & Television market known as Doris Ashwell. She had a 1 hour talk show on WKIS Radio daily and a 10 minute daily TV show on WFTV, Channel 9. She was Mrs. Baltimore 1952 & Mrs. Orlando 1960. Doris was a model, fashion coordinator, Wendy Wand Charm School Director, Girl Scout Leader, Den mother for son's Cub Scouts, Blankner Elementary School PTA President, Charter member of Business & Professional Women, Manlando Club, Pink Lady at Holiday Hospital, Beta Sigma Phi, Jn. & Sr. Sonosis, Womens Comm. of Florida Symphony, Council 101, Board Member of Goodwill Industries, Friends of the Library, Retired Senior Volunteers, returned Officers Wifes Club. & active & Board Member of Christ Church Unity. She was an excellent mother, grandmother and a great grandmother, family always came first.
At 86 yrs. she started Line Dancing and we are sure she dances her way into heaven.
For the last 25+ years, Doris has served as a Notary Public performing weddings for couples all over the world being employed with Virgin Holidays, Crownline, Thomas & Grantham Winter Park Wedding Chapel, R7W events and Walt Disney.
Doris is survived by sons David Ashwell & wife Carol of Melbourne Beach, Florida, John Ashwell Lakeland, Florida, & daughter Susan Munn Florida and Stepson Eric Peterson and wife Pam of Weirsdale, Florida. She has 8 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date at Christ Church Unity, 771 Holden Ave. Orlando, Fl (407)852-3940, officiated by Rev. Alice Anderson, Please go to BaldwinFairchildIvanhoe.com
for more information. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 441 Mercy Drive, Orlando Fl. 32804 or Salvation Army, 3955 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl. 32801