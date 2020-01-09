|
Doris Marie Canada passed peacefully from this earth on January 8th 2020. Doris was 94 years old. She was born on June 23,1925 in Roaring Springs Pa. to Robert R. and Agnes Miller. She moved to Florida in 1939. Doris graduated from Winter Park High School and Presbyterian Hospital School of nursing in Philadelphia Pa. She later married H. Clifford Canada deceased. She has one sister Mary Alice Shaw, and one Brother Robert A. Miller both of Winter Park.
Doris leaves behind two children James her son deceased and her daughter Linda Sue Warner. Doris was also blessed with three grand children, eight great grand children. Doris was an avid fishermen, card player and loved to travel. Doris will be greatly missed by many who have long lasting memories of her.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020