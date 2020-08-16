1/1
Doris Moshinsky Pomerantz Gindin
1933 - 2020
Doris Moshinsky Pomerantz Gindin, 87, of Tequesta, FL, passed away August 15, 2020.

She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA on June 26, 1933. She attended Olney High School. She married Harold Pomerantz in 1950, and then Gilbert Gindin in 1972. Doris had a long dedicated career at Naval Aviation Supply Depot. She enjoyed movies, theater and loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Michael Pomerantz, and daughter-in-law April Flynn; grandchildren, Rachel Richards, Tara Pickar and Gabriella Hernandez; great grandchildren, Brianna Richards, Evan Richards and Brody Richards; and her sister, Shirley Moshinsky Stanton, and sister-in-law Kathleen Moshinsky.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, Florida, 34734.



www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
4072931361
August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones. 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
S Chambers
