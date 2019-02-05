|
|
Dorothy Ann Collins, 95, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Dorothy was born September 18, 1923 in Claxton, Ga. She celebrated her life in marriage with Fred Collins for 58 years. He passed away October 30, 2001. Dorothy is survived by Fred Collins III, Sally White, Brian Collins, Craig Collins and Dorothy Bodoin. Funeral services will be held at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave., Winter Park on Tuesday, February 5th at 3:00, Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019