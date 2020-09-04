1/1
Dorothy Anne Bustraan
Dorothy Anne Bustraan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to be with her Lord on August 31, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83 years old. Dorothy or Dottie as she was known to her friends, was born December 27, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Florida with her parents in 1951. She was a beloved member of Orlando Baptist Church and a lifelong supporter of Operation Mobilization and Water for Good Ministries. She spent many years in the Lord's service teaching Sunday school to children, leading women's ministries and witnessing to anyone and everyone she encountered. She lived her life following Christ and was a Godly woman. Dottie is survived by her husband Jim of 60 years, her three boys; Jim, Rich, Bill and their wives, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
