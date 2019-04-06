|
Dorothy B. Conomos passed away on March 28, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Dorothy was born on October 26, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts. Dorothy grew up in Vermont and after graduating from high school, she attended and graduated from business school in Boston. She worked as a legal secretary, bookkeeper, book editor and homemaker to her five children. Dorothy was predeceased by her eldest son, Bradford Silliman, her brother Lloyd and sister Virginia. Dorothy is survived by her children, Amelia Duay, Joanna Faath, Andrew Conomos, Christopher Conomos, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and traveling. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 8601 Lake Underhill Rd., Orlando, FL 32825 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local humane society, SPCA or animal shelter.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019