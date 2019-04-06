Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Conomos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy B. Conomos

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy B. Conomos Notice
Dorothy B. Conomos passed away on March 28, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Dorothy was born on October 26, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts. Dorothy grew up in Vermont and after graduating from high school, she attended and graduated from business school in Boston. She worked as a legal secretary, bookkeeper, book editor and homemaker to her five children. Dorothy was predeceased by her eldest son, Bradford Silliman, her brother Lloyd and sister Virginia. Dorothy is survived by her children, Amelia Duay, Joanna Faath, Andrew Conomos, Christopher Conomos, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and traveling. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 8601 Lake Underhill Rd., Orlando, FL 32825 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local humane society, SPCA or animal shelter.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.