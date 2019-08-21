|
Dorothy Conerly Williams was born in December 1924 in Florida
Her life ended peacefully August 16, 2019 with family at her side in the care of the wonderful people of Trustbridge Hospice at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She lived her last few years at Balmore House in their loving care.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sidney and several siblings.
She is survived by her brother Leon and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and loving friends.
A graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, Florida August 24th at 11:30 am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019