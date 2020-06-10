Dorothy Estelle Zaluski Lambert passed away March 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, FL, following a battle with illness.



Dorothy, lovingly known as Dot to her friends and Mona to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was born May 8, 1931 to Genevieve and Alexander Zaluski in Bloomfield, NJ.



Dot married Raymond William (Bill) Lambert in 1958, moved to Titusville, and later Orlando, where they raised their family.



Dot and Bill shared a passion for music and founded the Friends of Music Ministry at St. James Cathedral.



She was involved in the church and spent many hours volunteering with various charities and organizations.



Dot is survived by her daughters Carol (Marty) and Debbie. She was a proud grandmother to Andrea (Dan), Alyssa (Matt), Julianne (Cody), Kimberly (Eric), and Stephanie (Travis). She loved that she was here to see four generations of her family with seven great-grandchildren Claire(8), Taylor(7), Lucas(5), Logan(4), Ella (3), Ryan(1) and Finley(1).



A funeral mass will be held at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations closest to her heart.



Eti-Keys - Phone: 407-500-8992 Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra - Phone: 352-589-1500



