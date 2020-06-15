Dorothy F. Houk of Maitland passed away on June 6, 2020, at the age of 95. A proud Texan, Ms. Houk graduated with a degree in Music from Texas Christian University, and continued her studies there in graduate school. Upon completion, she moved to New York City, where she was a featured soloist at the Riverside Church and then joined the original touring cast of the Broadway musical "Brigadoon." In 1950, she met and married Frederick Houk, to whom she remained wed until his death in 2011. The couple lived in Lakeland, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, and Charlotte, NC before moving to Maitland in 1968. For the next several decades they were active in the Winter Park Christian Church, where Ms. Houk continued to express her love for music as choir director for several decades as she raised her children. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick and son Frederick Jr., and survived by daughter Nancy Chewning and sons Guy and Jackson, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Virginia, Lauren and Dede, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Winter Park Christian Church, 760 North Lakemont Avenue, Winter Park, on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m.



