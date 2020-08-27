1/
Dorothy Ione Gottfried
Dorothy Ione Gottfried native of Michigan but a resident of College Park for over 60 years passed away August 9th. She mothered three son, when they became of age she made her own mark as an employee at Florida Hospital South. Upon retirement she turned her social life into another ten years of gainful employment at a local restaurant called Chirsto's on Edgewater Dr. Everywhere she served she left a lasting mark for her heart and devotion was noted by all leaving her blessed with a long life and a good name. While she determine it was time to close the door on life, she regretted leaving behind those who were dear to her heart.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
