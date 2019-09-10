|
|
Dorothy Johnston McLawhorn of Eustis passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at home with her family. She was born in Roane County, Tennessee, the daughter of Elkana Johnston and Mary Ellen McIver Johnston. She was the widow of Daniel McLawhorn and also preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Johnston, Clyde Johnston, and sisters Cecile Johnston, Helen Johnston, Maxine Perkins, and Ernestine Galloway. She was a member of Winter Park Christian Church. She had many beloved family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Joy Cook (George Borisow) of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and Karen Medley (Tom Medley) of Eustis, Florida. She had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019