Dorothy Mae Frabotta, age 93, of Oviedo, Florida passed away August 11, 2020. Dorothy was the daughter of Oliver and Agnes McIlrath. She was married to Henry for sixty seven years who predeceased her in October 2013. Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper at a dairy company office in both Painesville, Ohio, and in Orlando, Florida. Dorothy enjoyed travel, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. She was loved by all for her wonderful sense of humor. She was a member of the Palm Valley "Happy Hookers", a generous group of ladies who crochet hats, gloves and lap blankets to provide to those in need. She is remembered by her children as a caring mother who together with Henry provided them a safe and loving childhood. Dorothy is survived by her three children: Gloria (Michael) Holloway of Debary, Florida; Janis (Robert) Herrmann of Waynesville, North Carolina; Alyn of Maitland, Florida; by her grandchildren: Lisa Holloway of DeBary, Florida and David Williams of Columbus, Ohio; by her great grandchildren: Hannah and Matthew of DeBary, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdventHealth Foundation Cancer Research, 550 East Rollins Street, Orlando, Florida 32803. Memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Oviedo, Florida on Friday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. Service can be viewed on-line at sllcs.org
.