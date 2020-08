Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy S. Hutson, 87, of Kurtistown, HI, died July 24, 2020. Born in Hilo, HI and former resident of Apopka, FL., she was retired from Siemens Stromber-Carlson. She is survived by Daughter Cyndi (Eric) Bartels of Kurtistown, HI., numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by husbands Wilburn Holley, & Ed Hutson, Sons Michael Holley and Gary Holley, and daughter Leilani Holley Futch.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store