Dr. Dorothy V. Mew, BS, MS, PhD, passed away after a brief illness on June 30, 2019. She was born Dorothy Velma Bedwell on July 24, 1921, in Northeast, Maryland. She grew up with a driving thirst for knowledge and achievement, and relentlessly pursued those goals throughout her life.



During her working life she simultaneously ran a family business, raised a family, worked full time, and pursued her education. She succeeded in all these endeavors, and finally earned her PhD in 1979.



She worked full time well into her seventies, and was recognized in professional circles as an authority in her field. Among her notable achievements were her contributions to the discovery of affects of certain drugs on the hearing in humans.



Dorothy was predeceased by her father, Howard R. Bedwell, mother, Elva Marie Ferguson Bedwell, brother William H. Bedwell, and her eldest son, Walter Edward Kennedy II. She is survived by her husband, Billie Marvin Mew, and her brother, Carl Bruce Bedwell. She is also survived by her daughter, Patricia Anne Kennedy Lowell and her sons, Bruce Carl Schuette and Michael James Mew. Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren Linda K. Miller, Robert Eugene Lowell Jr, Mila Shea Brewster and Alexander James Mew. She is also survived by great grandchildren Moareen and Narissa, and great-great grandchildren Kennedy and Braxton.



Dorothy was active for many years in the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron on one occasion. She has been an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for many years, and her presence there will be sorely missed.



Funeral arrangements are being arranged through Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Altamonte Springs. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 5 to July 6, 2019