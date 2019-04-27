Douglas Cunningham Black passed away on March 24, 2019. Doug was born in Coral Gables, Florida on January 25, 1964. He graduated from Boone High School in 1982 and received his B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina. Although his major was in hotel and restaurant management, he loved to fix and build things, so he moved into a career in home renovations and construction. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and cooking. Doug is survived by his parents, Cliff and Jane Black, his sister, Kimberly, his brothers, Jonathan and Andrew, and his sister-in-law, Amy; his nieces Christen, Ashley and Kate, and his nephew, Brennan. A memorial service will be held on May 3, 2019 at Park Lake Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zebra Coalition of Orlando. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019