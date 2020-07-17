Mr. Douglas E. Hasley, 70, of Umatilla passed away July 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Orlando, Florida, he was a resident of Leesburg until he moved to Umatilla in 1976. He was part owner of Beyers Funeral Home and managed the funeral home in Umatilla and Astor until his retirement in 2015. He was a loving husband, father, and Graddy, loved community service and serving many families of Lake County in their time of need.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy Smith Hasley, son, Eric Hasley, daughter Mandy Strem and husband, Ryan Strem, granddaughters: Natalie Strem, Emma Strem, and Ella Hasley, all of Umatilla, FL; brother: Chuck Hasley, and niece Jacinda Hasley of Leesburg, FL.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020, 11am at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla with Pastor Brooks Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Umatilla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiwanis scholarship fund or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778. The funeral will also be broadcast over the First Baptist Church of Umatilla Facebook page.



Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, the family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service time. To honor Doug, it is asked that a mask be worn during the visitation and the funeral. There will be masks available at the door.



