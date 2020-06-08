Douglas T. Mullen
BIRTHDAY June 10

My dearest husband: You are very much missed. In these past months of the Covid-19 Virus, I have realized how much your wonderful companionship and sense of humor would have meant! All of your family are thinking of you and were missing you on your recent birthday!

Doug in Copenhagen, 2001

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
